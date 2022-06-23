Horoscope Today, June 23, Thursday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what’s in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Three zodiac signs to have a romantic day are Aries, Gemini and Virgo.Also Read - Indian Football Team: Astrologer Was Hired To Motivate Team, Reports Claim

Aries– Avoid extravagance today. Think about investing in the business. Don't go for a new job.

Lucky colour- Red

Taurus– Profit in business is foreseen. Will meet a friend. Dispute with someone can be fatal.

Lucky colour- Brown

Gemini– Take Blessings from parents. There will be joy in the family. Going for a walk with the family will be calming.

Lucky colour- Pink

Cancer– Promotion in the job is anticipated. Try to persuade the rooks. Will get respect.

Lucky colour- Red

Leo– Will get good signs from business till evening. Lent money will be back. Success is predicted.

Lucky colour- Orange

Virgo– Do your work carefully. Avoid sudden injury. Your spouse will support you.

Lucky colour- Blue

Libra– Will get the support of elder siblings. Job worries will increase. Don’t quarrel in the family.

Lucky colour- White

Scorpio– Foreign travel can be averted. Will be successful in finding love. Control your anger.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Sagittarius– Hectic schedule will end. Obstacles in business success are expected.

Lucky colour- Ocher

Capricorn– Time spent at home will give rest to the mind. Take advice from friends. Don’t let relationships get sour.

Lucky colour- Pink

Aquarius– Sudden chances of travel are foreseen. The business problem will be less. Don’t discriminate amongst friends.

Lucky colour- Sky blue

Pisces– Take the advice of the elders of the house. Drive your vehicle carefully. Relationships may get sour.