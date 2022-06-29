Horoscope Today, June 29, Wednesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Bedroom, Kitchen And Bathroom to Bring Positive Energies in Your Home
Aries– Financial situation will be better than before. Children will love to study. Women must keep jewellery carefully.
Taurus– Marital life will improve. Career success is anticipated. Will receive money.
Lucky colour- Blue
Gemini– Must feed birds. Help needy people. There will be a pleasure of happiness in the family.
Cancer– Father’s health will deteriorate. Don’t hesitate to do something. Help your friend.
Leo– Don’t take any decision in the heat of the moment. Separation from brother. Don’t lend money.
Virgo– Students should focus on their studies. Will get new opportunities. Profit in business is foreseen.
Lucky colour- Ocher
Libra– New property will be beneficial. Keep trying to get a job. Try to persuade your friend.
Scorpio– Long journey is predicted. Success in love is expected. Control your anger.
Sagittarius– A wave of happiness will run in family. The birth of a child is foreseen. Spend less money.
Capricorn– Will have a good day. Concentrate on work. Stalled work will be completed.
Aquarius– There will be a concern about the health of children. Drive vehicle carefully. Will continue to be busy.
Pisces– Don’t get angry for no reason. Good things will happen in the family. The monetary benefit is expected.