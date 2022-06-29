Horoscope Today, June 29, Wednesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Bedroom, Kitchen And Bathroom to Bring Positive Energies in Your Home

Aries– Financial situation will be better than before. Children will love to study. Women must keep jewellery carefully.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Taurus– Marital life will improve. Career success is anticipated. Will receive money.

Lucky colour- Blue

Gemini– Must feed birds. Help needy people. There will be a pleasure of happiness in the family.

Lucky colour- Sky blue

Cancer– Father’s health will deteriorate. Don’t hesitate to do something. Help your friend.

Lucky colour- Red

Leo– Don’t take any decision in the heat of the moment. Separation from brother. Don’t lend money.

Lucky colour- Pink

Virgo– Students should focus on their studies. Will get new opportunities. Profit in business is foreseen.

Lucky colour- Ocher

Libra– New property will be beneficial. Keep trying to get a job. Try to persuade your friend.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Scorpio– Long journey is predicted. Success in love is expected. Control your anger.

Lucky colour- Pink

Sagittarius– A wave of happiness will run in family. The birth of a child is foreseen. Spend less money.

Lucky colour- Brown

Capricorn– Will have a good day. Concentrate on work. Stalled work will be completed.

Lucky colour- White

Aquarius– There will be a concern about the health of children. Drive vehicle carefully. Will continue to be busy.

Lucky colour- Green

Pisces– Don’t get angry for no reason. Good things will happen in the family. The monetary benefit is expected.