Horoscope Today, June 7, Tuesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 6, Monday: At Work, Something Positive For Leos And Scorpios

Aries– Time will be a pleasant afternoon. Handle urgent work vigilantly. Don’t force your points on anyone. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 5, Sunday: Scorpions, Pisces and Cancerians May Face Career Problems

Lucky colour- Yellow

Taurus– Might get angry for no reason. Luck will favour you. Pending tasks will be complete. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 4, Saturday: Aquarians May Expect a Financial Gain, Aries Might Stay Busy With Work All Day

Lucky colour- Green

Gemini– Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. Feed the birds.

Lucky colour- Gray

Cancer– All the desires will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is predicted.

Lucky colour- Red

Leo– Spend time with your family. Time will be favourable till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clean.

Lucky colour- Orange

Virgo– Must apply for a job. Complete the important work by evening. Donate medicine to impoverished people.

Lucky colour- Blue

Libra– There can be trouble in relationships. Get up early in the morning. See the rising sun.

Lucky colour- Green

Scorpio– Receiving gifts is expected. There may be a dispute with the boss. Take your decisions wisely.

Lucky colour- Pink

Sagittarius– There will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. The arrival of guests is anticipated. Can get money stuck.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Capricorn– Take care of your health. Help your relatives when the time comes. Do some help in the marriage of a girl child.

Lucky colour- Sky Blue

Aquarius– Respect your teacher. Don’t do work hastily. Problems will be solved by the evening.

Lucky colour- Blue

Pisces– Make a habit of getting the work done on time. Lent money will be back. Help underprivileged children.