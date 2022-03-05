Horoscope Today, March 5, Saturday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction.Also Read - Prabhas to Get Married by The End of 2022? Astrologer Predicts Future of Pan-India Star

Aries: Working hard even on weekends would give unexpected positive results to the Aries people. No matter what the issue is, they should not yell at any of their family members. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 4, Friday: Aries Will Develop a New Habit, Virgo Should Make Changes in Their Daily Routine

Taurus: The Taurus people might have to go on a long official visit to a foreign country. They need to brace for a very busy schedule for the next few weeks. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 3, Thursday: Luck Favours Cancer, Aquarius Might Travel Overseas

Gemini: The Gemini people need to focus on enhancing their mental acumen rather than making attempts to improve physical strength. They need to be less money-minded if they target long term goals.

Cancer: The Cancer people should not feel discouraged if an assignment they were expecting did not come their way. They need to just wait because something big is about to happen very soon.

Leo: The Leo people must avoid driving today and if they have to travel, they should take along a driver or someone in the family who could drive. They should take up one task at a time.

Virgo: The Virgo people might experience some changes in the relationship with their partner. They should not be driven by their emotion while doing a big business transaction.

Libra: If the Libra people make investments on the advice of others, they are bound to face major losses. People who need an emotional balance would get the help of elder members of the family.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people might be seen today spending several hours chatting with a friend. Some of these people would discover their love for the world of spirituality.

Sagittarius: Romance is in the air for people belonging to the Sagittarius zodiac sign. Some of these people would finally get the quality time they have been wanting to spend with their spouse.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people who move around in social circles today are expected to really like someone from the opposite sex. Some of these people who are part of a large event might receive awards and accolades.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would get support from some unexpected corners, including relatives. Many of these people would be able to get rid of major mental stress.

Pisces: The Pisces people should not become complacent in life rather they should keep a more aware approach towards life. Some disturbance in your monthly budget might delay an important plan.