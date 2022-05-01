Horoscope Today, May 1, 2022 Sunday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, RR vs MI Match 44: Mumbai Indians Register First Victory, Beat Rajasthan Royals By 5 Wickets

Aries: It's probable that kids will have difficulty focusing on their academics. They should take a rest and do some meditation.

Taurus: During the day, the Taurus folks would find themselves in a problematic circumstance. If they remain thinking, they will be unharmed.

Gemini: The Gemini folks would communicate with their loved ones with caution. Their astute demeanour will keep them out of trouble.

Cancer: Cancer people need to unwind for a while, and that is exactly what they will get today. Their relatives may provide them with a pleasant evening.

Leo: The Leos would have a very busy day ahead of them. They’d have a lot of work to do, yet they’d still be able to spend quality time with their partner.

Virgo: Today, the folks born under the sign of Virgo may receive some pleasant news. They should, however, exercise extreme caution at work, as being careless will injure them.

Libra: The Libra people’s current efforts will yield positive benefits in the future. By the end of the day, they should be profitable.

Scorpio: New devices would pique the Scorpios’ curiosity today. Learning new abilities would be appealing to them.

Sagittarius: A phone call would bring critical information to the Sagittarians. They’d spend the majority of the day in bed.

Capricorn: Near and dear ones would show their respect towards Capricorns. For those in business, things would be better.

Aquarius: People born under the sign of Aquarius should be wary of their adversaries. If they are not careful about what they say, they will have problems.

Pisces: A family marriage could be restored, bringing happiness to everyone. The Pisces would have a wonderful weekend.