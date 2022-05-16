Horoscope Today, May 16, Monday: Your daily horoscope for May 16, 2022, is here. This Monday, a few zodiac signs might rest after a stressful week and a few might achieve fame and recognition for their dedication and hard work. If you want to plan your day well in advance, we have an astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the next 24 hours for you. Find out what is in store for you?Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 17, Tuesday: Virgo to Excel on Professional Front, Cancer Should Avoid Overthinking

Aries: Today, the emotions of Aries would flow freely. They would realise that they cannot always control everything.

Taurus: If there were any hurdles between them and their lover, the Taurus people would break them down. They don't want there to be any misunderstandings.

Gemini: The Gemini individuals will have to deal with the consequences of past Karma. They would take care to act thoughtfully.

Cancer: Cancerians would strike a balance between their heads and hearts. This would aid them in making better decisions.

Leo: The law of cause and effect would be kept in mind by the Leos. They would not be taken away by their feelings.

Virgo: The Virgos would discover that no one but themselves is limiting their development. They must recognise their own worth and act on it.

Libra: In all tasks that come their way, the Libra individuals must take the initiative. They can’t afford to be influenced by others.

Scorpio: The Scorpios will indulge in something they are normally afraid of. They desire to reach their full potential.

Sagittarius: Today, the Sagittarians would have the support of their inner spirit. They will face a few impediments on their journey.

Capricorn: If they are at odds with someone, the Capricorns would take a step back. They’d like to put an end to things for good.

Aquarius: To rise above the current upheaval, the Aquarius people will need some wisdom. They should ponder on themselves.

Pisces: If Pisces people channel their energies effectively, they will have a long way to go. They should not squander time on ineffective initiatives.