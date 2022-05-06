Horoscope Today, May 6, Friday: Planning a big move today or stressed about that big meeting? Fret not, we have astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the next 24 hours for you. Astrological prediction helps in planning your day better and if there are threats coming your way, you can be well prepared to tackle them.Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 5, Thursday: Aries Will be Self-Motivated, Libra Should Focus on Their Careers

Aries: The folks born under the sign of Aries would do what we should never do: pass judgement and make snap decisions that they would later regret. Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 4, Wednesday: Health-Related Issues May Concern Virgo, Sagittarius Will Get Monetary Benefits

Taurus: The Taurus appears to be tired of listening to themselves and making their own conclusions. They’d pay greater attention to their partner or wife. Also Read - Akshay Tritiya Horoscope: Libra Might Get into Heated Argument, Cancer Will Relax and Unwind

Gemini: The people of Gemini would spend the day with their friends. It’s possible that a group zoom call with old school pals will take place.

Cancer: The Cancerians would have a relaxing weekend ahead of them. They’d utilise the opportunity to strategize about their next moves in business.

Leo: The Leos would like to try something new in their daily lives. Those considering starting a blog can do so right now.

Virgo: The folks born under the sign of Virgo would establish a regular regimen for themselves. They’d like to achieve a work-life balance.

Libra: People born under the sign of Libra prefer to spend their time on things that are enjoyable. They’d also take a break to see a film.

Scorpio: The Scorpios would be bored if they were to spend every weekend at home. They may consider travelling to a nearby location.

Sagittarius: People born under the sign of Sagittarius should assess their current financial situation. They’d also like to unwind properly.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would gain from their previous relationships. They can start thinking about putting their idea into action.

Aquarius: People born under the sign of Aquarius are more interested in preaching good morals to others. They should instead concentrate on managing their lives.

Pisces: Today Pisces folks would have incredibly thick skin. Even the most caustic remarks would have no effect on them.