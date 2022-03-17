Choti Holi Special Horoscope: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour on Choti Holi? Holika Dahan will be auspicious for Aries and Cancer as huge financial gains can be expected for people belonging to these zodiac signs. Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Happy Choti Holi 2022: Best Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Whatsapp Quotes, Images to Share With Your Loved Ones

Aries: If the Aries people indulge in donation and charity on the occasion of Chhoti Holi, it will eventually lead to the resolution of their finance-related problems. New sources of income are expected to open up soon.

Taurus: The Taurus should wake up early, take bath and do something new. They should offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, Lakshmi and Radha-Krishna to succeed in their life.

Gemini: The Gemini people who are in jobs should take a coconut and get it touched by all family members. After that, they should offer that coconut to the God of fire to get rid of all the bad effects.

Cancer: Some huge financial gains can be expected by a few of the people belonging to this zodiac sign on the occasion of Chhoti Holi. They should offer flowers to Lakshmi Mata.

Leo: During the Holika Dahan, Leo should put wheat and peas in the holy fire. These people should worship the female members of their families.

Virgo: The Virgo people who take care of the household should offer sweets and fruits to an elder female member of the family. There will be no lack of wealth.

Libra: The Libra people should offer their prayers to the Holy God of fire after 9.30 in the evening. They should not let their mind get attracted to negative energies.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who might have been cheating behind their partners should think about the path they are taking in life. Praying to Radha Krishna would help them.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should try to burn all their inherent fears during Holika Dahan. It would be an auspicious day for these people and some good news is expected.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people should offer jaggery in the Holika Dahan fire. They should realise that there can be a new beginning at any point in time.

Aquarius: During the rituals of Holika Dahan, the Aquarius people should offer betel leaves along with green cardamom. This would result in prosperity in their life.

Pisces: The Pisces people should feel very devoted towards lord Vishnu today. This devotion can be long lasting, influencing them throughout their life.