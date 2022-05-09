Horoscope Today, 9 May 2022, Monday: Read your horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for you. Astrological prediction by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji will help you plan your next 24 hours.Also Read - Weekly Tarot Horoscope Video Prediction From 09th May to 15th May: Angels Predict Good Finances For Taurus And Focused Time For Aries

Aries: The Aries people would spend the day learning more to enhance their knowledge. They would spend a significant amount of time watching television news.

Taurus: Taurus individuals would be good Samaritans and assist those in need. They would feel proud of themselves and be at ease.

Gemini: Gemini folks would engage in brainstorming sessions in order to come up with new ideas for their career or business. They’d like to deviate from the norm.

Cancer: People born under the sign of Cancer will have good luck with money and finances. Some folks might benefit financially right away.

Leo: Leos would engage in activities that they normally avoid. At work, they would like to try out new ideas.

Virgo: Today, the Virgos would try their hand at playing a musical instrument. They might also listen to good music for hours.

Libra: The Libra individuals would have a great day at work and at home. Their inner adrenaline junkie would be on display today.

Scorpio: Scorpios are interested in participating in extracurricular activities. They’d like dancing for a while.

Sagittarius: In whatever work they conduct, Sagittarians should consider their own gain. They must not be perplexed during job.

Capricorn: Today, the Capricorns would be extremely proactive. They would not squander a single minute on pointless pursuits.

Aquarius: The Aquarius individuals would like to unwind their fatigued mind and body. They could also want to watch a movie.

Pisces: The Pisces individuals would be perplexed for the most of their lives today. They are concerned about work-related issues.