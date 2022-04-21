Horoscope Today, April 21, Thursday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your lifeAlso Read - Vastu Tips For Money: Keep These 7 Things at Home for Successful Career and Financial Prosperity

Aries: It's a lucky day for Aries people who work hard and don't put their faith in fate. It's possible that some positive improvements will occur at work.

Taurus: Taurus people would run from place to place to assist others in completing their tasks. They would be quite accommodating for the day.

Gemini: If many people born under the sign of Gemini maintain their current momentum, the road ahead will become simpler. They should not be swayed in their decision.

Cancer: Cancer individuals should allocate some time away from their jobs and duties to acts of compassion. They should not speak behind the backs of others.

Leo: The Leos would enjoy a pleasant day with their loved ones. A visit from an old buddy may bring some joy into their lives.

Virgo: People born under the sign of Virgo should focus on the long term rather than the short term. They must be intelligent and technologically competent.

Libra: People born under the sign of Libra need not be concerned about minor health difficulties. They would feel better if they engaged in some physical activities.

Scorpio: The Scorpios would finally get a good night’s sleep because they would be satisfied with their day. They should have a renewed sense of energy the next morning.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians should think about what they want to accomplish in their lives. They should not be influenced by other people’s plans.

Capricorn: Even if opponents argue otherwise, Capricorns should maintain a business-like attitude. It has always aided them to do what is on their minds.

Aquarius: If it means backing the right people, Aquarius people should not hesitate to oppose a friend. They should refrain from going out in the evenings.

Pisces: Pisces persons may embark on a romantic date with their partner or spouse. They should no longer be concerned with what other people think.