Horoscope Today, January 28, Friday: All of us want to begin our day on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign.

Aries: The Aries people would be very thick-skinned today. Even the most hurtful of comments would not affect them at all.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be more interested in preaching good things to others. They should rather focus on managing their life.

Gemini: The Gemini people would benefit from the relations they have made in the past. They can think about executing their plan.

Cancer: The Cancer people would want to take stock of their financial condition today. They would also want to relax properly.

Leo: The Leo people would be bored of spending every weekend at home. They might think of getting a pass and travelling to some nearby place.

Virgo: The Virgo people would want to completely indulge in fun-filled activities. They would also take time out to watch a movie.

Libra: The Libra people would make a daily routine for themselves. They would want to strike a work-life balance.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would want to do something new with their regular life. Those thinking of launching their blogs can do it today.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarius people would have a lazy start to the weekend. They would use the time to plan their business moves.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would devote the day to their friends. A group zoom call with old school friends might happen.

Aquarius: The Aquarius seem bored of listening to themselves and taking decisions on their own. They would listen more to their girlfriend or wife.

Pisces: The Pisces people would do what we should always avoid doing – being judgementaal and taking strong decision that they would regret later.