Horoscope Today, January 29, Saturday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out what the day's going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.

Aries: The Aries people should make a programme to visit a relative nearby with family. It would be a good stress buster for these people.

Taurus: The Taurus people need to ignore what others are saying follow their passion as a foodie. Some of these people might need to work on the weekend.

Gemini: The Gemini people should avoid gifting something expensive to someone they have been admiring. Spending too much might give a different message to the other person.

Cancer: The Cancer people should not borrow or lend any money from or to anyone if they want their mind to be at peace. Some of these people might have to control their temptations for now.

Leo: The Leo people can think of joining a group of friends to get involved in some adventurous activity. These people should spend some time relaxing their minds.

Virgo: Taking too much pressure at work and stress at home is starting to show on the face of some of the Virgo people. They need to take some rest in between to regain their energy.

Libra: The Libra people should not move out of their house unless they have no other option today. They should not hesitate in asking others for any kind of help.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should think about the long term gains they can make by making small investments at present. These people should continue their habit of reading.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should not let the energy within die down until they succeed in achieving their goals. Remember, there is no harm is seeing a big dream.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people might end up ignoring their job or business because of indulgence in fun activities. They should not get deviated from their target.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should try being a storyteller or musician as it suits their personality. They should keep their easy going attitude intact.

Pisces: The Pisces people must confirm that they are not showing faith in wrong people. They need to have a plan B for all their plans in place.