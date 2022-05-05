Horoscope Today, May 5, Thursday: Your daily horoscope for May 5, 2022, is here. This Thursday, a few zodiac signs might rest after a stressful week and a few might achieve fame and recognition for their dedication and hard work. If you want to plan your day well in advance, we have an astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the next 24 hours for you. Find out what is in store for you?Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 4, Wednesday: Health-Related Issues May Concern Virgo, Sagittarius Will Get Monetary Benefits

Aries: Today, the persons born under the sign of Aries will become more self-motivated. They'd simply go with the flow and move on with their lives.

Taurus: Taurus folks would just take a break from their everyday routine and immerse themselves in a book or magazine.

Gemini: Today, the Gemini folks would like to go to a nearby temple or dargah to pray. They would pray along with their loved ones.

Cancer: People born under the sign of Cancer will remain dedicated to their chosen profession and will make every effort to complete all outstanding tasks.

Leo: The Leos would be able to weather the storm in their relationships since they believe it is a nice time to spend with friends and family.

Virgo: The Virgos would like to get together with close friends and forget about their troubles. Today is an excellent day for housework.

Libra: People born under the sign of Libra should focus on their careers, as they may be presented with some exciting chances. They should consider all factors of changing jobs.

Scorpio: Scorpios prefer to spend their days lounging on their beds or on their couches. They still have a romantic air to them.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians must work hard to improve their employment prospects. Keep an eye out for something that could be right around the corner.

Capricorn: Today, Capricorns would spend their time watching a movie. Their passion for music would also be prominent.

Aquarius: People born under the sign of Aquarius are prone to overthinking crucial topics. They’d be exhausted.

Pisces: The Pisces individuals would like some personal time. They would also focus on their attractiveness.