Horoscope Today, May 8, Sunday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries: Aries may have the opportunity to meet powerful people. They may also receive some career-related good news.

Taurus: Taurus people enjoy coming up with novel solutions to challenges in their business. With everyone's help, they'd be more driven.

Gemini: Today, the Gemini people will devote some time to cleaning their beloved bicycles and automobiles. This will be in addition to regular workplace and home assignments.

Cancer: The Cancerians must take care of their health. They might get into problems if they put in too much effort.

Leo: The Leos would quietly go about their normal lives. They will only engage in a few limited plans.

Virgo: Virgos would want to remain hidden during the day. They would maintain their secrecy until today.

Libra: People born under the sign of Libra are more concerned with financial problems. They would be unconcerned about what others might think.

Scorpio: Today, the Scorpios might feel irritable at times. They’d be resolute about their decisions.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians are encouraged to purchase a present for someone they care about. They might also be able to reconnect with an old pal.

Capricorn: Capricorns will receive some wonderful news, and something life-changing may occur shortly. They will need to be patient.

Aquarius: Some Aquarius people might be exceedingly nice, while others would be extremely rude. They’re in a bad mood today.

Pisces: Pisces folks would spend money on items that are essential to their family. Today, they would not be in a saving mode.