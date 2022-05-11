Horoscope Today, May 11, Wednesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath GurujiAlso Read - Horoscope Today, May 10, Tuesday: Hectic Day for Aries, Love is in the Air For Gemini

Aries

The Aries folks will face a day full of mixed results on job and business fronts. They should have the surgery they've been putting off.

Taurus

Due to their physical exertions throughout the week, the Taurus may have soreness in their lower limb. They must take a break.

Gemini

Today, the Gemini folks will be focused on resolving conflicts with some close pals. They can have issues with their loans.

Cancer

Cancer people believe that their positive outlook keeps them going. They should spend time alone and practice meditation.

Leo

The Leo people would have to deal with family members arguing with one another. Several people would have to be ignored.

Virgo

Virgo business people will get the benefits of their efforts in the form of profit and clientele. Salespeople may experience growth.

Libra

People who are attracted to material goods will find themselves avoiding the company of Libras. Many people today would attempt to do so.

Scorpio

Scorpios have a strong need to be surrounded by those who love them. They could have a fantastic evening, such as a family dinner.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians may feel pressured to spend more than they should. They should restrict themselves from online buying.

Capricorn

The Capricorns might wish to reconsider their strategy. They might also get some excellent news and cash benefits that they weren’t expecting.

Aquarius

The Aquarius folks would appreciate assistance from their partners. These people may have a nice evening together.

Pisces

The Pisces people are adamant about having their daily dosage of amusement. They would devote a significant amount of time to their children.