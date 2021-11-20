Horoscope Today, November 20, Saturday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn should not lose their calm today. Know what’s going to work in your favour, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 19, Friday: Cancer, Pisces and Capricorn Should Focus on Their Health

Aries: Since the Aries people are ruled by Mars, they are always filled with a lot of energy. But if they go on doing too much work, it might cause stress and tiredness.

Taurus: An improvement in the financial condition would let the Taurus people spend money on some household essentials. Some changes at home might make them angry but situation would be handled.

Gemini: The Gemini people might be nervous about meeting a friend after a very long time. Some of these people would face strong opposition but they should keep working with a cool head.

Cancer: An unplanned travel might cause a lot of stress for some of the Cancer people. It is quite possible that their spouse would feel neglected because of lack of time together.

Leo: If the Leo people have a thought in their heart, they should immediately share them with their spouse. Some of these people need to remember that negative thoughts are worse than poison.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be able to forget their problems for the time being with the help of yoga and meditation. Indulging in arguments would only spoil the environment at home.

Libra: The Libra people might be able to win a legal battle, but they need to do a lot more to win back hearts of people who they have hurt. Realising their mistake would make them a better person.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should listen carefully to any advice given by a senior family member on both personal and professional matters. If they want to solve their problems, they need to be extremely calm.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would miss those people who they love the most in their life. Don’t be surprised if they suddenly make a travel plan to visit an old friend.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people should not make any promise unless they are completely confident of keeping it. They have the option to either sulk over problems or to smile and forget the worries.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people might finally get to know the unpleasant side of their partner. Instead of worrying, they should realize that there is no person on earth without any flaws.

Pisces: The Pisces people should think about an option to go somewhere out of station with the near and dear ones. These people have worked a lot in the last few days and now all they need is some rest.