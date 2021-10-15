The major Hindu festival of Dussehra or Vijayadashami is said to celebrate the end of Navratri, another Hindu festival. It eulogises the victory of the good over evil, truth over lies, and dharma over adharma. Two Dussehra are the most evoked – one associated with Lord Ram and the other with Goddess Durga. However, the festival’s significance is the same. Hence, India is called the Land of Festivals and celebrations.Also Read - Dussehra 2021: Astrological tips, How to Perform Rituals, What to do For Health, Wealth And Success!

The first celebration is popular in Northern Indian. Ramayana and other religious texts speak of the ten days of war between Lord Ram and Ravana. The tenth day was when Lord Ram finally killed Ravana. The tenth day is Dussehra. That’s when the effigies of Ravana get burned. The much-awaited Ram Lila function has millions in attendance.

The other celebration speaks of Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura. Held in September/October as per the English calendar, the diverse festivities are as per the regional affiliation to a particular form of the goddess. Gujarat's Navratri is well-known for fasting and the Garba and Dandiya events. Bengal and its neighbouring states hold huge Durga Pujo celebrations. In Mysuru, the royal Dussehra celebrations attract crowds. Here, Goddess Chamundeshwari killed the demon Mahishasura on the tenth day. Mysuru's name comes from the demon itself.

2021 DUSSHERA CELEBRATIONS

As mentioned earlier, the dates generally fall in September and October months as per the English calendar. This year, the festival took place on Friday, October 15. As per Mithila Panchang, the Dashami Tithi began at 6:52 PM on October 14 and ended by 6:02 PM on October 15. At 2:02 PM, the Vijay Muhurta started and went on till 2:48 PM. The Aparahna Puja Muhurta then commenced at 1:16 PM to end at 3:34 PM on October 15.

East tips to unlock the financial abundance and success in job or business:

To Be Done In The Morning:

Firstly, create an image of Ashtdal Kamal with the help of the red sindoor or roli in the northeast corner of the home.

It is vital to offer Ma Kali some black sesame seeds in the morning.

On Dussehra, offering eleven types of fruits to Ma Durga is a must. Afterward, chant ऊंविजयायैनम 108 times. Once done, donate the fruits to the poor.

Worshipping Lord Ram is essential. Recite the Ram Raksha Stotra 11 times every morning.

To be done in the evening:

Light a ghee-filled diya in front of a Shami tree in the evening.

Please chant the Aparajita Stotra eleven times in the evening.

You should also light eleven diya mustard oil or ghee-filled diya on your main gate.

To be done during the whole day: