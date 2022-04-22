The legendary French fashion designer Coco Chanel once said, “Trying to be a man is a waste of a woman.” Over the years, we have seen women emerge as strong leaders by fighting all odds. The victory of Kamala Harris, the Vice-President of the USA is a testament to this. Did you know, that astrology and zodiac signs play a major role in this?Also Read - Engaging With Emotions is The Crux of Human Leadership

We have listed 5 zodiac signs who are fierce and unbeatable in life.

Leo: When Leo walks into a room, all eyes are on her because of her innate confidence. According to the Times of India, Leo is one of the most determined individuals and once she sets her eyes on something, be rest assured that it is a done deal. The women of these zodiac signs emerge as strong leaders.

Aries: According to predictions by Hindustan Times, Aries women are strong, ambitious and impulsive. Aries has its inner part filled with fire and power. Aries are one of the most powerful zodiac signs.

Taurus: Taurus women are strong, independent and will turn out to be victorious no matter what life throws at them. She is brilliant, stubborn and strong. Taurus women don’t leave any task mid-way.

Capricorn: Capricorn women are fearless and confident. She doesn’t quit any circumstances; she gives her best in whatever she does. She is practical and enthusiastic.

Sagittarius: Women belonging to the Sagittarius sun sign are full of emotions and empathy. They have a positive approach toward life which helps in lifting everyone’s spirits.