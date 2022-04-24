Horoscope Today, April 24, Sunday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, April 24 to May 1: What’s in Store For You This Week?

Aries: People born under the sign of Aries should engage in physical activity such as walking or running. When interacting with new individuals or enemies, they would be extremely cautious.

Taurus: Taurus people may experience gastrointestinal problems, but instead of taking medications, they could try some natural cures. Today they should try to get some rest.

Gemini: The Gemini people would be given a large sum of money that they had lent to a friend for a medical emergency. Some of these individuals may be required to travel outside of the station.

Cancer: Cancer people would be surrounded by an extremely cheerful environment. It’s possible that their loved ones will receive excellent news, and seeing them joyful will provide them serenity.

Leo: Today, the Leo people who are working hard for their business will witness some incredible favourable results as a result of their efforts. They must not become enamoured with their own performance.

Virgo: Today, the Virgos may have to do a lot of running about to get their work done. In the evening, some persons born under this zodiac sign may experience an eye trouble.

Libra: The Libras have a very exciting day ahead of them, and they may be surprised more than once. They should consider whether they might be able to meet their favourite person today.

Scorpio: Today, Scorpios must exercise extreme patience. They should make an effort to speak less and listen more. They are thought to be wise.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians need to re-energize, therefore they should get together with their pals and have some fun. In their lives, an email can provide a nice surprise.

Capricorn: The Capricorns must learn how to make even the most difficult situations into a cakewalk. These people would be disappointed as a result of a friend’s treachery.

Aquarius: The words spoken by persons born under the sign of Aquarius will help them get respect in society. A happy child is one who performs well in a competitive exam.

Pisces: Because of the influence of malefic planets, Pisces people may misplace an important item or jewellery. Some of these individuals would discover a new source of income.