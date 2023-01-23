Astrology: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Marriage Prediction by Celebrity Astrologer

Home

Astrology: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Marriage Prediction by Celebrity: Here's How This Nuptial Will Help The Couple to Rise in Career, Celebrity Astrologer Speaks

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s marriage prediction: After years of dating, actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have officially taken their relationship to the next level by getting married. The intimate ceremony took place on Monday, January 23rd, 2023 at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Both families agreed to a “no-phone policy” for the event, with around 100 guests in attendance who were asked not to share any photos or videos online.

Rumours have been rife for some time regarding the couple’s marriage plans and celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji had even predicted that they would tie the knot in the year 2023. Now that the couple has tied the knot, it will be interesting to see what he has to say about their marital life.

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul’s Marriage Astro Prediction: Healthy and Prosperous

There is no denying the fact that both Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul look wonderful together. Since they are now tied in an eternal bond of relationship, their marriage seems to remain a healthy and prosperous one which is being blessed by the almighty and their close ones. Especially, post marriage, Athiya will turn out to be KL Rahul’s lady luck who will unveil new chapters and milestones for him in his long-lasting career as a cricketer.

Astrologically, KL Rahul’s Sun and Moon with the combination of Jupiter are very strong. It emphasizes that both his personal life and career will be seeding fruitful results in times to come, making him frequently perform superbly while representing India on the cricket ground.

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul’s Marriage Astro Prediction: Marriage to Benefit Athiya’s Career

This marriage is not only beneficial for KL Rahul but also for Athiya Shetty, who will now have new opportunities to explore. She may take on different roles in movies and also pursue entrepreneurship like her father, Suniel Shetty. Astrology suggests that Athiya’s Moon, Mercury, and Ketu are well-aligned this year, which will bring positivity and success in her personal and professional life.

Also, post-marriage, Athiya’s managing skills are assumed to get heightened and polished which will unveil new opportunities for her, especially while walking on the path of entrepreneurship. We might hear her announcing new brands under her name in the future which will escalate her career magnificently.