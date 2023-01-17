Home

Astrology: Do You Know Your Thumb Size Can Reveal Your Personality Traits? Expert Speaks

Astrology of thumb: Do you know that as per astrology, an individual’s thumb shape and size do speak about the person’s personality traits and characteristics? Celebrity astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji says that even the shape and flexibility of your thumb can reveal a lot about your personality which can be observed and read by an expert. So, without any delay, let’s find out what your thumb shape and size have to say about you.

Thumb Type 1: Upper Half Larger than the Lower Half

If your thumb’s upper half is larger than the lower half, you are definitely someone who always looks to go for the best. You are not someone who probably loves settling for an average thing. Rather, you believe in shooting for the stars while your focus and approach in both your personal and professional life are goal driven. Such people are often not that emotional which can become an obstacle when talking about life. Therefore, people having such a thumb structure are advised to maintain a balance in their life for better results.

Thumb Type 2: Upper Half Smaller than the Lower Half

People with such a thumb type are often grounded and emotional when it’s to their characteristics. They tend to enjoy life to the fullest without worrying much about it. Also, such people always tend to find peace and harmony in life while making them calm individuals. However, there are times when they can be over-thinkers which can ruin their momentum for them. Thus, astrologically, it is advised that such people should avoid being extra-emotional and may consider adopting a more practical approach towards life.

Thumb Type 3: Both the Halves Exactly of the Same Size

If you’re someone whose upper and lower halves of the thumbs are exactly the same size, then you’re probably someone who strives to maintain a balance in their life. Despite facing obstacles, your optimistic nature ensures you enjoy the best result possible which is now your natural ability. Also, you’re someone who works according to a plan and avoids overthinking matters. However, it is advised that sometime, you can even work without a proper plan which can yield some good results for you.

Thumb Type 4: Flexible Thumb

People having flexible thumbs are often regarded as open-minded souls. They have the ability to react according to the situation and are very good at adapting to different moods and scenarios accordingly. They tend to possess a survivor instinct and are always open to changing themselves depending upon how life is changing simultaneously. It is advised that you should avoid being too flexible which can be misused by others.

Thumb Type 5: Set Thumb

If you’re having a set pair of thumbs, being straightforward is definitely one of your inevitable habits. You prefer standing firm on your words while you embrace and appreciate loyalty. You’re an outspoken person who’s filled with confidence and may turn stubborn depending on the situation. Such people are advised to try new things in life as changes also make our life better. So, rather than refraining from it, embrace it for positivity today.