Horoscope Today, May 20, Friday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction.Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 19, Thursday: Virgo Will Receive Excellent Career Opportunity, Libra Should Engage in Yoga

Aries

With the aid of their family members, Aries people would discover the fortitude to confront a difficulty. They will be unable to concentrate if they take too many breaks between tasks. Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 18, Wednesday: Gemini Will be Swamped With Work, Office Politics Will Agitate Scorpio

Taurus

People born under the sign of Taurus should consider starting a construction project. They should avoid taking any unnecessary risks. Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 17, Tuesday: Virgo to Excel on Professional Front, Cancer Should Avoid Overthinking

Gemini

The Gemini individuals would assist someone financially and would be rewarded for it. They must demonstrate their abilities in order to impress their peers and superiors.

Cancer

Cancer people would try to stick to their set routine to avoid compromising their fitness. They might soon meet someone wonderful.

Leo

It’s possible that Leos will be required to travel for office job. They should limit their socialising and concentrate on their work.

Virgo

People born under the sign of Virgo will make a lot of money but also spend a lot of it. Those who have recently experienced health problems would find relief.

Libra

Libra people will find that they and their partner make a good team. They would promise to work together to solve all difficulties.

Scorpio

Options for purchasing a home would become available to Scorpios. They must budget their other spending in order to avoid future problems.

Sagittarius

The fitness endeavours done by the Sagittarians would yield positive benefits. They may have to pack their belongings for a weekend escape.

Capricorn

Capricorns would be romantically linked to someone they had admired for a long time. It would be a fantastic idea to furnish their new home.

Aquarius

People born under the sign of Aquarius who have been sick will show signs of healing. Previous efforts are likely to pay off financially.

Pisces

People born under the sign of Pisces will discover that their love life has never been better. They might have a family gathering to celebrate.