Horoscope Today, May 22, Sunday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction.

Aries

People born under the sign of Aries should begin exercising right away. They may be forced to attend a function they had planned to skip.

Taurus

Because of an unexpected cash windfall, the Taurus individuals will finally begin to think large. IT professionals may find the day beneficial.

Gemini

Gemini persons may take a long journey outside of town. Their interests would keep them occupied throughout the day.

Cancer

Appointments of some of the Cancer people would have to be rescheduled today. Those who take exams are more likely to succeed.

Leo

People born under the sign of Leo who have been in a long-term relationship will eventually wish to settle down. Those in business may be able to secure a significant contract.

Virgo

In business, the Virgos are likely to get a large deal. Those who are employed would face salary arrears.

Libra

People born under the sign of Libra are focused on improving their quality of life at home. Some people may notice a person approaching their home.

Scorpio

Scorpios should avoid making decisions that they would come to regret later. To achieve their tasks, they must exert considerable effort.

Sagittarius

Unwanted advise supplied by others would be ignored by the Sagittarians. They would follow the slogan of forging their own way.

Capricorn

The Capricorns are working hard to assure their success. Efforts in the proper direction would have positive outcomes.

Aquarius

Aquarius folks would profit at work because they have an excellent rapport with their coworkers. Throughout the day, they would be very health conscious.

Pisces

Today, the Pisces would spend their time watching television. They want to catch up on amusement that they haven’t had in a long time.