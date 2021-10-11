Astrology of Navratri 2021: There are many festivals in India for Marwari’s, Bengalis, Punjabis, Guajrati’ and many more but the most significant Hindu festival, Sharadiya Navratri In 2021 began on October 7 and will end on October 15 with Dussehra. Thursday marked the first day of the nine-day festival, ‘Navratri’ a celebration of the mighty spirit of Goddess and all her different avatars. The festival defines Goddess Durga’s victory as she defeated the demon Mahishasur. For these nine days, people worship 9 avatars of Goddess Durga while following their fast. Navratri is celebrated twice a year and is known to be one of the biggest Hindu festivals.Also Read - After Facing Flak, Union Bank of India Withdraws 'Navratri Colour Dress Code' Circular | Read Details

On this occasion, devotees hop pandals, buy new clothes, spend time with their families, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations have become low-key. Astrologer Dr Aarti Dahiya lists foods each zodiac sign can offer to Maa Durga to attain peace this Navratri.

Aries: They should offer red fruits to Maa Durga to enhance their lives in many ways like from covid, depression, unwell, jobless, the conflict between family and should keep fasting on fruits.

Taurus: Taurus should offer kheer to Maa Durga and take sweet meal once a day in Navratri Fasting

Gemini: They should do Durga saptshati path regularly and should keep fast with one time salty food

Cancer: They should offer kapur dhooni and should keep fast with white products to intake which can enhance your life

Leo: The zodiac sign of Leo people should offer boondi ladoo to maa durga and consume sabudana and tomatoes

Virgo: People should offer green vegetables to maa Durga and consume spinach

Libra: They should offer sabudana kheer and consume nariyal ladoo

Scorpio: They should offer nariyal to maa Durga and consume carrot halwa

Sagittarius: They should offer makhana kheer and consume potatoes

Capricorn: They should offer almonds and consume almond halwa

Aquarius: They should offer nariyal churma and consume brinjal

Pisces: They should give Maa Durga patisa sweets and consume aloo ka halwa

(Dr. Aarti Dahiya reached her mission to be an Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Expert, Psychic Healer, and many more. It's been 13 years that she keeps her vow to make people blissful from any kind of obstacles, adversity, problems. She has the key to solutions to every difficulty.)