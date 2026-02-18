Astrology of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding Date Explained

Home

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani, dives into what Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding date holds for them.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are getting married on February 26, 2026. A wedding is not just the beginning of a new chapter in life, but a sacred union often believed to be guided by destiny and the alignment of the stars on that special day. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani, dives into what the wedding date holds for them astrologically.



Dashami, Ravi Yoga and Thursday Create a Supportive Muhurta

From a Panchang lens, the day is fairly supportive. Shukla Paksha Dashami usually carries forward-moving energy, the kind that suits beginnings meant to sustain rather than fade quickly. Ravi Yoga on the day adds a protective tone, often believed to neutralise smaller obstacles around important events. Thursday’s Jupiter influence also leans toward wisdom and commitment rather than impulse. Overall, the Panchang doesn’t show volatility. It shows steadiness, which is what one actually wants for a marriage muhurta.

Numbers That Emphasize Responsibility Over Romance

The date itself carries the vibration of 26, which reduces to 8. The number 26 shows partnerships built on responsibility and shared structure. It’s not a superficial romance number; it’s one that asks both individuals to grow into the bond. The reduced number 8 strengthens endurance, discipline and legacy. The presence of Number 2 and 6 ruled by Moon and Venus further consolidates the legacy being built.

A Strong Aquarian Influence Shapes the Tone of the Union

The planetary alignments of the day with aquarius stellium, and dominance of air element suggests that companionship would be built with shared thinking. Venus in Aquarius nurtures friendship within the bond, while Mars there adds shared direction. Jupiter and Moon in gemini promotes proactive communication and adaptability, which helps relationships consolidate over time. Saturn with neptune in Pisces consolidates the emotional depth in relationship.

What Does Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Future Look Like

A comprehensive assessment of panchang, numerology and astrology reveals that, this relationship will grow through companionship and shared goals. Both of them would prioritize their personal life over work, and will venture into new business and social casuses.

