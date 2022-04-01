Horoscope Today, April 1, Friday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out what the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 31, Thursday: Cancer Should Focus on Ambition, Libra Should Strike a Proper Work Life Balance

Aries: People born under the sign of Aries will discover that their love lives have never been better. They might have a get-together with their loved ones to celebrate.

Taurus: Those born under the sign of Taurus who have been afflicted with medical conditions will show signs of improvement. Previous efforts are likely to pay off financially.

Gemini: Gemini folks would be romantically linked to someone they had admired for a long time. It would be a fantastic idea to furnish their new home.

Cancer: The initiatives taken on the fitness front will provide positive benefits for cancer people. They may have to pack their belongings for a weekend escape.

Leo: People born under the sign of Leo will have more opportunities to purchase a home. To ensure everything happens smoothly, they must budget their other expenses.

Virgo: The Virgos will find that they and their partner make a good team. They would promise to work together to solve all difficulties.

Libra: People born under the sign of Libra would make a lot of money but also spend a lot of it. Those who have recently had health problems would find a path to recovery.

Scorpio: People born under the sign of Scorpio may be required to travel for office job. They should limit their socialising and concentrate on their work.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians would endeavour to stick to their strict schedule in order to avoid compromising their fitness. They might meet someone significant in the near future.

Capricorn: People born under the sign of Capricorn will lend a hand financially and be rewarded for it. They have to brag about themselves.

Aquarius: People born under the sign of Aquarius who have been waiting to undertake a construction project should consider doing so. They should avoid taking any duty that can be avoided.

Pisces: With the aid of their family members, Pisces people would discover the fortitude to confront a difficulty. They will be unable to concentrate if they take too many breaks between tasks.