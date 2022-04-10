Horoscope Today, April 10, Sunday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 9, Saturday: Aries Might Find Themselves in Love Triangle, Scorpio May Receive Good News

Aries: Aries who have offended their parents with their remarks should not hesitate to apologise. They may be able to postpone some of their professional responsibilities.

Taurus: Because of what their children have informed them, Tauruses will be pushed to reassess their cognitive process. A phone call from the in-laws would be welcome.

Gemini: If Gemini wants their firm to succeed, they will have to invest money on advertising. They should enlist the assistance of their friends and well-wishers.

Cancer: Cancer people should spend less money on entertainment and save more. It would be beneficial to listen to your spouse’s counsel.

Leo: Leos should not be afraid to express their thoughts to their superiors. It would make people pleased from within if they were able to speak openly about difficulties.

Virgo: Going on a date is not a good idea for Virgo. They should concentrate on office work or they will be in serious difficulty.

Libra: If you’re having dinner outside, Libra should be cautious. People with any type of food allergy should avoid ingesting food from outside sources.

Scorpio: Scorpios who are expecting examination results are unlikely to be disappointed because they have already worked really hard.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians do not like to rely on others to complete their tasks. Some of these folks who are taking risks today will reap rewards in the future.

Capricorn: Capricorns should seek medical attention as soon as possible if they have back pain. They should be cautious with their money.

Aquarius: Today, the Aquarius folks would be bursting with vitality, and they might easily surpass their goals. They should pay attention to what others have to say.

Pisces: Some Pisces folks would spend money on a house electrical appliance. They should refrain from taking out any type of debt.