Horoscope Today, April 11, Monday: All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign.

Aries: Aries' enraged disposition might resurrect an old family feud, and they could have to deal with harsh remarks from a family member.

Taurus: Taurus will have a lot of mental tension, which will have a negative impact on their health. They should refrain from driving, particularly on long distances.

Gemini: Geminis who are planning to sell or buy real estate should do it today, as there is a good chance they will lose money. A minor blunder in the morning could result in a furious dispute with your spouse.

Cancer: Cancer would realise that their parents require a break from their usual routine. Even if it means spending some money, they should consider providing some entertainment for their parents.

Leo: Leo’s attitude toward children would shift. It was sparked by a chance encounter with an old buddy.

Virgo: Virgo should not trust anyone outside of their immediate family today, or they may suffer a significant loss in the near future.

Libra: Libra is in the midst of a huge financial crisis and is unable to find a solution. These people should not be afraid to seek financial assistance.

Scorpio: Students born under the sign of Scorpio may find it difficult to concentrate. They should take a break from work for a while.

Sagittarius: Some Sagittarians may finally receive a long-overdue promotion and raise in pay. Those who are buying a home or closing a business deal must make sure that all of the documentation is in order.

Capricorn: Capricorns may create plans to engage in activities that will help them boost their reputation. These individuals would be in a good financial position.

Aquarius: When dealing with difficult situations, Aquarius folks will need to be very soft spoken and patient. The majority of these people will not uncover the solution today, but constant effort will provide positive results in the near future.

Pisces: The Pisces folks may have a political disagreement with their father. These aren’t the kinds of days when people can take risks and come out unhurt.