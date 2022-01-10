Horoscope Today, January 10, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign.Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 9, Sunday: Sagittarius Will Spend The Day Listening to Music, Capricorn to go on a Long Drive

Aries: The Aries people would start planning for the weekend on the first working day of the week itself. They might start planning a group weekend getaway with friends.

Taurus: The Taurus people would go for sports like badminton, tennis or squash after a long day at work. They would require some relaxation.

Gemini: Monday means returning to work for the Gemini people. They will start working and push others also to work with the same pace.

Cancer: The Cancer people want a shift in their own approach. They want to change their style of working and want their real talents to be recognized.

Leo: The Leo people would be patient listeners for today. They will not give their inputs and would want others to share their opinions on issues at work.

Virgo: The Virgo people would want to clear misunderstanding with a near and dear one. The issue has been bothering them for days now and they want to reach a solution.

Libra: The Libra people are too tired to start working with the same speed and energy. They are still pondering over how much time to take off.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people will be very energetic today. They will do everything with extra passion and keep the momentum upbeat for people around.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians want their weekly plan at work to get started. They will be taskmaster and ensure everyone delivers.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would want to spend a nice evening. They might take their girlfriend or wife out for drinks and dinner.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would face Monday blues while starting the day, but soon they will adjust to the working week and get on with work.

Pisces: Monday will begin on a hectic note for the Pisces people, they will face trouble in prioritizing their work and delivering results.