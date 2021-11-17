Horoscope Today, November 17, Wednesday: Faith, hope and kindness go a long way. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Read on to see what the day has in store for you!Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 16, Tuesday: Luck Favors These 2 Zodiac Signs Today

Aries: The Aries people must make additional efforts if they want to get immediate financial gains. Failing to pay attention to work would make some of these people feel mentally disoriented.

Taurus: The Taurus people who work in the education sector are likely to be promoted. Whatever decision these people take today would have a very significant impact on their life in near future.

Gemini: The Gemini people should avoid getting influenced by others in taking crucial decisions related to their children. The only person whose advice they should take is their life partner.

Cancer: The Cancer people should try to maintain a very dignified behaviour with both senior and junior colleagues when they enter their office. All their work would be done today if they are able to control their anger.

Leo: The Leo people need to use their intelligence to convince their parents about something that they have been opposing for long. Some of these people would get an expensive gift today.

Virgo: The Virgo people who are in research related work would finally find their concentration level returning to normal. This would be because they would succeed in shedding their negative thoughts.

Libra: The Libra people would be very competitive today, both in their personal as well as professional lives. Talking out the issues is the best way to solve any tension in the married life.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would realise that their growth has stopped suddenly and many people are also making false promises to them. They should take care of the silly mistakes they have been making of late.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would spend a very normal day today as they would be surrounded by their loved ones. These people should just ensure that they complete their work in time.

Capricorn: The Capricorn must take extra care and should completely avoid being disrespectful to any woman at home or office. People preparing for competitive examination need to work on their analyical skills.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should ensure that they do not take up any work that needs them to bend too much. Some unplanned expenses at home might hit their budget.

Pisces: The Pisces should not leave any scope of error in any kind of documentation they do in office today. Some of these people would get to know about hidden talents of their partner.