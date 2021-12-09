Horoscope Today, December 9, Thursday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 8, Wednesday: Aries Will Reap The Fruits of Success, Capricorn Should Face Their Fears

Aries: The Aries have become what they are today because of the hard work and challenges they have faced in the past. They need to now take a decision about how they want to be in the future.

Taurus: The Taurus people need to be consistent in their opinion about issues at office. Changing opinion frequently might make some of their superiors angry.

Gemini: The Gemini people should closely look into their recent business plan that failed. Some changes in the plan might make it profitable.

Cancer: The Cancer people need to be around only positive people who are full of energy. They should ensure that there is no dull moment for them throughout the day.

Leo: Midweek blues is haunting the people belonging to this zodiac sign. A small evening outing with friends in the middle of the week is not a bad idea.

Virgo: The Virgo people need to put their point of view strongly when attending a meeting at workplace. Some of these people need to control their craving for eating sweets.

Libra: The Libra people must not have something else inside the heart and speak something else. Those getting the chance to attend a public event must not say no.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would not be pressured by the evil forces who are trying to change them. If there is a need to protest, these people would not hold themselves back.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should try to complete all their work as soon as possible and use the rest of the time in taking rest. Watching a movie during the day is what they want to do today.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people should try to be very bold if they get stuck in a difficult situation. Some of these people might think of bunking the office, but they should still complete any important work.

Aquarius: Some of the Aquarius people might see their child making a demand that would cost them a lot of money. They need to focus on the good attributes of their partner.

Pisces: The Pisces people might be a little selfish today when it comes to the well being of their family. Some of these people would cook something delicious.