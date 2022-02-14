Horoscope Today, February 14, Monday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what’s in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Taurus and Pisces might receive surprise gifts today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 13, Sunday: Leo Will Have a Romantic Day, Scorpio Will Spend Time With Their Loved Ones

Aries: Some of the Aries people should not get surprised if they get a sudden proposal from someone who they feel for strongly. They should make the most of the occasion.

Taurus: The Taurus people would spend a happy day full of love and laughter with their loved one. A surprise gift is also in store for some of them.

Gemini: The colour red is very lucky for the people belonging to this zodiac sign. Married couples too would have a rememberable Valentine’s Day.

Cancer: The Cancer people should avoid any kind of debate or argument with their partner today. The discussions can be left for later.

Leo: The Leo people should try to keep something with them that is green in colour. They would include romance in their daily lifestyle to celebrate the day.

Virgo: The Virgo people would experience a Valentine’s Day that is extremely lucky for them and their partner. A good news must be coming your way.

Libra: If not done yet, the Libra people should plan a nice evening full of surprises for their special someone. They cannot treat it like any other day.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should pay attention to the real concerns of their partner. Hiding behind expensive gifts is not the love they need.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would make a small but memorable gesture for their partner today. They would show that they really care about their happiness.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would make their partner angry for some time today. If they realize their mistake and apologise, they can make up for the loss of time.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should understand the significance of Valentine’s Day and not react indifferently to it. There is no harm in having some fun.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be pre-occupied with work to take out time for Valentine’s Day celebration. Their partner might have a surprise.