Holi Special Horoscope: While India is a country full of festivals and cultures, Indians look forward to the festival of colours, Holi the most. The festival is all about getting together to eat, dance, throw colours at each other and celebrate the festival. Happiness awaits for Aries and Leo. Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries: Holi is expected to bring a lot of happiness and colours in the life of some of the Aries people. The favourable positioning of Moon would help them in enhancing their artistic and creative capabilities.

Taurus: The Taurus people can expect complete support and love of their siblings. Some surprise Holi gifts are can also be expected by some of these people.

Gemini: The Gemini people should play Holi with dry red and yellow colours. They would find themselves to be in a very comfortable position in both personal and professional life.

Cancer: To ensure positive energy in their life, the Cancer people should wear white clothes on Holi. If possible they should play with orange colour.

Leo: Colour green is very lucky for the Leo people this Holi, as they would now finally overcome the tragic losses faced in past. They should indulge in all fun and frolic.

Virgo: The Virgo people should wear something in pink during the Holi celebration today. This would keep them very calm and peaceful even when there is too much noise around.

Libra: Wearing white on the occasion of Holi is expected to be favourable for people belonging to this zodiac sign. They would see prosperity in their wealth as well as reputation.

Scorpio: Golden and yellow are the preferred colours for the Scorpio people this Holi. This would help them bring out their vibrant self, which is hidden somewhere at present.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should not forget thanking God and their parents for whatever they are in life today. This Holi they should get rid of their biggest weakness.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would get very positive results in business if they feed hungry people on the occasion of Holi. They should not try to hide their kind nature.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should wear red clothes today as doing so would protect them from any danger. They should celebrate Holi with utmost responsibility.

Pisces: The Pisces people should prefer blue and orange colours for playing Holi with their near and dear ones. They should forget all worries and just enjoy today.