Horoscope Today, December 04, Saturday: Faith, hope and kindness go a long way. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Read on to see what the day has in store for you!

Aries: It will be a good day for the people belonging to this zodiac sign. The health would improve and there would be fresh energy inside. Any travel taken up today would be fruitful.

Taurus: The Taurus people who have been wanting to visit holy shrines can make a plan for the same now. Some of these people would find that their bonding with other family members is very positive today.

Gemini: The Gemini people would face some stress in their personal relationship and it might impact their health also. They need to do activities that bring them some peace of mind.

Cancer: The Cancer people would make a lot of effort to increase their income but there would be no immediate success. Things would remain positive on the work front.

Leo: An act of someone special would bring a smile on the face of Leo people today. They need to avoid any travel, especially if it is a short-distance journey.

Virgo: The reputation of the Virgo people has risen significantly because of the work done by them last month. They need to keep the pace going and follow their heart instead of what others feel about them.

Libra: The Libra people might face a lot of ups and downs in their personal and professiona life today. They should make efforts themselves to resolve their family problems.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people need to know that they are entering one of the best phases of their life. If they continue to do hard work, nothing can stop them from getting desired results.

Sagittarius: If some of the Sagittarians are not getting expected results of their efforts, they should not worry. Their efforts are not getting wasted and they would get the results in near future.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would have a favourable day with regard to livelihood. Any work that needs to be done at a government office can be taken up today.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would realize that is their experience that is turning out to be most useful in their life. There is no harm in starting to try for a job change that can ensure good pay hike.

Pisces: This is day full of auspicious moments for people belonging to this zodiac sign. They should consider all pros and cons before taking any important decision in personal life.