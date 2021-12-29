Horoscope Today, December 29, Wednesday: Faith, hope and kindness go a long way. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Read on to see what the day has in store for you!Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 28, Tuesday: Scorpio And Capricorn Should Listen to Business Advices

Aries: The Aries people would spend more than what they are earning. A new job opportunity is likely to come their way that would transform their life.

Taurus: The Taurus people would make the most of a much awaited family get together. They would find ways to mix their business with pleasure.

Gemini: The Gemini people would finally succeed in buying a property of their choice. Those in academics would see the situation turning in their favour.

Cancer: The Cancer people would need to follow their routine diligently, otherwise it might have some negative impact on their health.

Leo: The Leo people would like to help their wife or mother on the domestic front. They would be appreciated for understanding the needs of other people.

Virgo: The Virgo people who have been waiting to try out new ideas can do so now without any problem. They would ensure they do not take any additional work in hand.

Libra: The Libra people would gain praise from everyone for spending time with their family. They might buy a gift for their children.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would accompany their lover for an evening outing. They might also plan to travel with their friends in near future.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would not pay any attention to unwanted advice given by people. They would believe in the mantra of following their own path.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would remain safe on the financial wicket. Business expansion is also a possibility for some in immediate future.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would find their peace of mind disturbed because of some issues on the domestic front. They should think about giving a gift to their partner.

Pisces: The Pisces people would avoid taking any major decision related to their relationship. They also want to iron out differences with an old friend.