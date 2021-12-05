Horoscope Today, December 5, Sunday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 04, Saturday: Aries Will Have a Good Day, Capricorn Will Have a Favorable Day

Aries: The Aries people might find out that one of their acquaintances is interfering in their personal life. They should immediately explain the situation and if needed warn the person to stay away.

Taurus: The Taurus people need to get a control on their anger otherwise they would face some health related problems. They should avoid getting involved in any old issue that would have no importance in the future.

Gemini: The Gemini people would not want it but would still be the centre of attraction wherever they go today. Any attempt they make to avoid the spotlight would fail.

Cancer: The Cancer people would forget about their worries and spend a happy day with their spouse and children. They should try to control their emotions in front of others.

Leo: The Leo people would be loved by everyone for their fun loving nature. If they make some new partners today, they would stay with them through the whole life.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be happy if they indulge themselves in outdoor games today. They should not hesitate in taking expert advice before any investment.

Libra: The Libra people should avoid taking note of the faults in their partner. They should try to introspect about their own shortcomings.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should remember that problems we face in life end up being our best teachers. Instead of getting depressed, they should try to learn the lessons from any experience.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should try to get out of their office early and try to do things that they really like. Tensions at home should not stop them from working on new plans.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people should listen to the advice being given by elders. If they want to solve their problems, they need to have a cool head and a clear understanding of issues.

Aquarius: A small argument with a family member may turn into a big issue if not dealt with intelligently. They should think about the happiness of all.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be able to take care of their health despite a very busy schedule. Improvement on financial front would let them think about adding luxury in their life.