Horoscope Today, February 13, Sunday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries: The Aries people would want to feel very beautiful today. They would spend a lot of time in personal grooming today.

Taurus: The Taurus people would not be able to avoid feeling tired throughout the day. They would over think into issues that are very sensitive at home front.

Gemini: The Gemini people would take a lot of interest in listening to some quality music. They might also spend time in watching a movie.

Cancer: The Cancer would be on the lookout for better career opportunities. They would work to improve their social profile.

Leo: The Leo people would feel a sense of romance in the air today. They are in the mood tospend a relaxing day at home.

Virgo: The Virgo people would think about job change but won’t be able to take a firm decision. They would continue to perform well in their existing job.

Libra: The Libra people would get busy with a lot of household work today. They would want to forget all their worries for the day.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would find some good time to spend with friends and loved ones. They would not be troubled by issues in their relationship.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would stick to all deadlines at the workplace. They would remain passionate for their career growth.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would want to spend some quality time with their family members. They might pay a visit to a nearby temple today.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would like to waste no time and would immerse themselves in their favourite novel. They do want to be stuck with daily chores.

Pisces: The Pisces people would like to move on in life with the natural flow. Some of these people might just get into a self motivation mode.