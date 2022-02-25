Horoscope Today, February 25, Friday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 24, Thursday: Taurus Might Get Unexpected Financial Reward, Aquarius Might Experience Heartbreak

Aries: It is one such day for the Aries people that would appear no less than an examination. If they continue putting in hard work, they would end up completing all their tasks successfully.

Taurus: The Taurus people might discover new ways of earning some extra cash. Those wanting to get into politics may now start making efforts as the stars are signalling at widespread popularity.

Gemini: The Gemini people might expect to finalize a much anticipated and crucial professional contract. While it will benefit them financially, it will also enhance their reputation among office colleagues.

Cancer: The Cancer people might have to make some compromises in their love life but they would end up benefitting them in the long run. People wanting to clear their debts might succeed in doing so today.

Leo: A kind hearted act done in the past by the Leo people would give favourable results for them in domestic and professional fronts. People who own a business can rely on their partner and not fear any possibility of duping or cheating.

Virgo: The Virgo people would see their luck favouring them today by nearly 75%. These people should discuss their future plans with their spouse, as it might give them a new perspective altogether.

Libra: The Libra people should avoid any kind of debate or discussion with an elderly member in the family. In fact they should listen to their advice as it would help them significantly in their life.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would want to keep a light-hearted mood around, but would not get much support from expected corners. Those in business would have a dull day but they would succeed in managing their daily expenses.

Sagittarius: Some of the Sagittarians might purchase an electrical appliance for their home. The environment in office would be quite tensed today and hence they need to be very careful while dealing with colleagues and superiors.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people are expected to get good news related to the education of their child. These people must strictly avoid going to crowded places and also take care of the wellbeing of family members.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be very interested today in activities that are creative in nature. They would be able to cover for their recent losses in business with their hard work.

Pisces: The Pisces people would get added responsibilities at work. It is not intended to overburden them with work but essentially a result of their dedicated approach.