Horoscope Today, February 7, Monday: All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign.

Aries: The Aries people would be part of a group discussion where there might be an argument over a trivial topic. Not speaking out of turn would work in their favour today.

Taurus: The Taurus people would need to be very active and prompt in their response to grab any good opportunity. Some people might irritate them but they should not lose their cool.

Gemini: The Gemini people would get good news related to a property-related matter where they are engaged in a legal battle with their sibling. They can now start a pending construction work.

Cancer: The Cancer people would start making changes in their lifestyle that would help them remain fit and in good health. They would look at bringing together all their finances.

Leo: The Leo people might finally see an end to their wait as they would get the response they expect from their love interest. Some people might indulge in some over expenditure.

Virgo: The Virgo people who are in academic field but facing failure would get a new opportunity. They would be able to impress people around with their intellectual side.

Libra: The Libra people would finally receive the message that would make them embark on a new journey. They would try to finish their pending work on time.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would finally succeed in finalizing an exciting trip they had been thinking about for a few months. Today, they would relax and rejuvenate themselves.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would feel attracted to someone at work. They should either share their feelings immediately or forget about it completely.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would face a very urgent and unexpected work coming their way. They would complete it in an efficient manner.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would complete a very complicated task at office easily. They should try to do some sporting activity to shed extra energy.

Pisces: The Pisces people would indulge in an interesting discussion with a friend or family member. Now may not be the good time to expand business.