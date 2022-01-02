Horoscope Today, January 2, Sunday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Why Zodiac Signs Leo, Libra, And Aquarius Need to be Exremely Careful in 2022

Aries: The Aries people who are allergic to dust must take extra care as the problem might get aggravated today. They best to spend the Sunday for these people would be to stay home and spend time with family. Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 1, Saturday: New Year to Bring Hope For Virgo And Challenges For Aries

Taurus: The Taurus people have been in a very divided frame of mind of late, but the issue is expected to get resolved today. It is important for them to devote some time to their hobby. Also Read - Yearly Astrological Prediction For New Year 2022 as Per Your Zodiac Sign

Gemini: The Gemini people would be able to complete all their work without any obstacles or support today. Some of these people would get a sense of new found confidence.

Cancer: The Cancer people should try to improve their relationship with their brothers and sisters. Instead of keeping their viewpoint to themselves, they should share it with them and explain their side of the story.

Leo: The Leo people would find a very cordial and friendly environment in their new job. On issues of marriage, there might some differences and discussions with the family members.

Virgo: The Virgo people need to strictly stay away from any kind of chemical today. If people belonging to this zodiac sign plan to visit a salon, they should avoid it today.

Libra: Getting angry on something or accepting a reality is always in our hands. This is what the Libra people need to understand today while dealing with people.

Scorpio: Some of the Scorpio people who are in high paying jobs might get the news of a salary cut today. They need to avoid the interference of any third person between them and their business partner.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians might face some tooth ache or dryness in eyes. They need to use the Sunday to get a sound, long and relaxing sleep.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people need to realise that to achieve big thing, they need to leave some small things behind. Forgetting the past would be the best thing to do for these people.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would get a new job or promotion because of which they might have to shift from one city to another. If there’s any problem in life, they should immediately reach out to their spouse.

Pisces: The Pisces people need to be extra careful about the health of their children. They might have to change some work related decision at the last moment.