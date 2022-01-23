Horoscope Today, January 23, Sunday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. The two zodiac signs who should be careful about their jobs are Leo and Cancer.Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 22, Saturday: Good Financial Day For Virgo, Capricorn And Pisces

Aries: It would be a good idea for some of the Aries people to invest in stock market. But they should not expect immediate returns, rather they should eye long term gains.

Taurus: A property inherited from father would help the Taurus people in their tough times. A loan given to a relative is also expected to be returned.

Gemini: Some of the Gemini people have high prospects of getting a promotion and also a pay raise. They should not let their success get to their head.

Cancer: The Cancer people need to be careful with regard to their job or business. They should avoid changing their job without any urgent need.

Leo: The Leo people might face some stress due to their staff members in office. If they don’t handle the situation properly, these people would be at loss.

Virgo: Some of the Virgo people might go for a job change very soon. Those who are jobless would also get an opportunity that they had been waiting for.

Libra: The Libra people might get into a misunderstanding with a close family member. There would be a cloud of suspicion looming throughout the day.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would have some bitterness in their relationship today. They would also struggle to control their extra expenses.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would have a very happy environment at their home. They should take care of the health condition of their parents.

Capricorn: Some of the Capricorn people would be able to buy their new house or car. These people would realise that their relationship with loved ones is growing stronger.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should spend their money very wisely otherwise they would face some unexpected problem. They should not borrow any money from anyone.

Pisces: The Pisces people should not think about harming others. It is a better idea to focus on self development.