Horoscope Today, January 25, Tuesday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day's going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.

Aries: The Aries people would be in a much better financial position than they were till some months back. They need to avoid work related travel for now as it might not give positive results.

Taurus: The Taurus people who live in rented accommodation would think of shifting their house for a change of scene. They would also indulge in good eating habits.

Gemini: The Gemini people would meet someone new who they would instantly relate because of compatible ideology. They would be able to establish better understanding with near and dear ones.

Cancer: Achievements made by some young member in the family would make the Cancer people feel very proud. They would get the help they had been seeking for long.

Leo: The Leo people would be troubled by mood swings. They might expect a very important assignment to come their way.

Virgo: The Virgo people would succeed in impressing someone with their acumen and skills. They would be very organised at work today.

Libra: The Libra people would be choosy in their eating habits and that might give positive results for them. They want to mend their habits.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would regret not saving in the past as they are facing problems today. Remember, it’s better to start late than never.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would need to make a fresh beginning with regard to their relationship. They need to urgently sort out the differences.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would find their money related matter stabilizing to a great extent. They might think of future investments.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would not be disappointed at the work front. They would be met with praise and honour.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be very choosy when it comes to deciding on the marriage of a family member. They would be able to convince others.