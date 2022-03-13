Horoscope Today, March 13, Sunday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction.Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 12, Saturday: Aries Should be Careful With Financial Transactions, Romance in Air For Virgo

Aries: Luck would favour the Aries people only by around 60%. Some of these people need to learn the art of converting bitterness into sweetness while communicating with others.

Taurus: Malefic planets might be in action against the Taurus people because they would receive a disappointing piece of information related to children. Though they would spend the evening in company of loved ones.

Gemini: The Gemini people are going to experience a day full of satisfaction and peace. Some people who made efforts in politics in the past may finally get some positive results.

Cancer: Disturbances in the planetary combinations might result in loss of a valuable possession, but they can prevent it if they are keep an alert eye. They might meet someone who they do not like at all.

Leo: The Leo people would benefit today from their connections in the political and power circles. If they are planning to invest in property, then they should look at spending the money in commercial property.

Virgo: The Virgo people would feel happy and proud because their child would excel in both studies and sports. Some of the people of this zodiac sign would find their reputation getting better.

Libra: The Libra people would see a long pending work getting completed in the evening. Some of these people might also get an invitation to attend a grand social ceremony.

Scorpio: The Moon would show the path to Scorpio people who get stuck at any point in job or relationship. Some of these people might expect news related to salary hike.

Sagittarius: The luck would favour the Sagittarians by 94% throughout the day. They would fulfill all their responsibilities as a father and a spouse.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would not feel exceptionally good at home as they would want to travel somewhere. Some people would meet many of their loved ones in the evening.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would find new sources of income coming their way. People who are soft spoken would manage to complete all their task and also earn respect of others.

Pisces: The Pisces people who are appearing in any competitive examination would succeed in passing with good marks. The day might be busy but the results would be positive.