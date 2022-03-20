Horoscope Today, March 20, Sunday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction.Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 19, Saturday: Love in Air For Gemini, Cancer Should Get Ready For Weekend Getaway

Aries: The Aries people should not become complacent in life rather they should keep a more aware approach towards life. Some disturbance in your monthly budget might delay an important plan. Also Read - Holi Special Horoscope: Happiness Awaits These 2 Zodiac Signs

Taurus: The Taurus people would get the support from some unexpected corners, including relatives. Many of these people would be able to get rid of a major mental stress. Also Read - Choti Holi Special Horoscope: These 2 Zodiac Signs can Expect Financial Gains

Gemini: The Gemini people who move around in social circle today are expected to really like someone from the opposite sex. Some of these people who are part of a large event might receive awards and accolades.

Cancer: Romance is in the for people belonging to the Cancer zodiac sign. Some of these people would finally get the quality time they have been wanting to spend with their spouse.

Leo: The Leo people might be seen today spending several hours in chatting with a friend. Some of these people would discover their love for the world of spirituality.

Virgo: If the Virgo people make investment on the advice of others, they are bound to face major losses. People who need emotional balance would get the help of elder members in family.

Libra: The Libra people might experience some changes in the relationship with their partner. They should not be driven by their emotion while doing a big business transaction.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people must avoid driving today and if they have to travel, they should take along a driver or someone in family who could drive. They should take up one task at a time.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should not feel discouraged if an assignment they were expecting did not come their way. They need to just wait because something big is about to happen very soon.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people need to focus on enhancing their mental acumen rather than making attempts to improve physical strength. They need to be less money minded if they target long term goals.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people might have to go a long official visit to some place outside country. They need to brace for a very busy schedule for the next few weeks.

Pisces: Working hard even on a Sunday would give unexpected positive results to the Pisces people. No matter what the issue is, they should not yell at any of their family member.