Horoscope Today, March 21, Monday: All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign.

Aries: The Aries people would not want to attend any gathering or interact much with anyone else today. Those who want to feel relaxed should think about reading a novel for some time.

Taurus: The Taurus people would have been out on business related travel but today they would spend a lot of time with their children. They might play with them and also help them in their studies.

Gemini: The Gemini people are feeling too overworked even after the weekend and are in need of a break. They want to drive away to some nearby destination but situation is not favourable.

Cancer: The Cancer people now plan to work on their long term goals rather than shorter objectives to succeed in life. They would use the free time they get today to plan their future.

Leo: The Leo people should avoid the discussion of a sensitive but important issue with their spouse. They would be articulate and hence get desired results.

Virgo: The Virgo people have not been in a good mood because of some friends who broke their trust. They need some time away from the crowd and listening to music would help them.

Libra: The Libra people would be very enthusiastic today. They would watch a movie with their family and can plan a good dinner at home.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should go for sporting activities like cycling and running today. They need to take steps to keep their body active and agile.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarius would expect some appreciation from their superiors at work because they have gone out of their way to bring profits. They would have a happy day with their loved ones.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would use the free time in hand to complete their pending tasks today. As they relaxed during the weekend, they have a lot to catch up on.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would not be as active as they are usually. These people would have a laid back attitude today.

Pisces: The Pisces would have a very relaxed time throughout the day. Even during the weekend they were stuck in their job but now they would have peace of mind.