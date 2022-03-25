Horoscope Today, March 25, Friday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out what the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 24, Thursday: Gemini May Plan to Expand Their Professional Work Area, Libra Can Expect Good Profit

Aries: An act of disloyalty by a close colleague would spoil the day for the Aries people. Instead of getting disturbed, they should try to take the situation under their own control. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 23, Wednesday: Cancer May Face Some Health-Related Issues, Sagittarians Might Make Sudden Travel Plan

Taurus: A property related discussion might lead to an argument at home for some of the Taurus people. They need to stop themselves from getting agitated otherwise situation might go out of hand. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 22, Tuesday: Aries Might Meet an Interesting Person, Virgo Will be Appreciated For Hard Work

Gemini: The Gemini people need to block their schedule carefully for the next 15-20 days. Not maintaining it properly might lead to a lot of confusion for these people.

Cancer: The Cancer people must not be frightened of dire consequences as long as they continue to work hard for their goals. They should not hesitate in asking for support if required.

Leo: Acting on the whims and fancies of others would lead to lack of peace and satisfaction for some of the Leo people. They need to do some introspection and move on their own path.

Virgo: The Virgo people should not feel guilty or ashamed if they do not like to be surrounded by people. Having some personal time at home would help them regain their energy.

Libra: The Libra people should avoid venturing outdoor for long hours as it might lead to some skin related problems. They should take all precautions for their wellbeing.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people are food lovers for the day and they do not mind trying out completely new recipes. They should not overlook the preferences of their partner.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians need to be firm about the terms on which they want to live their life. Being helpful is good but they need to think about their own profit.

Capricorn: Every action should come only after due diligence and thoughtful deliberation otherwise their might be some loss of reputation. They should know who to trust.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people need to have their own opinion while participating in important discussions. Getting carried away by others is something they need to avoid.

Pisces: The Pisces people are sick and tired of explaining their position again and again. They should now put the onus on others to understand the reality of the situation.