Horoscope Today, March 26, Saturday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries: The Aries people would experience mixed feelings throughout the day. Some developments can make them extremely happy while some can make them very sad. They will be divided in opinion.

Taurus: The Taurus people would find that their love and affection for others keeps them going even in tough situations. They would spend the day planning a family outing.

Gemini: The Gemini people would believe in the concept of conservation of energy. They would not rush to take hasty decisions and experience a very sound sleep.

Cancer: The Cancer people would be divided between their work and family. They would have lot of responsibilities on their shoulders and would rush to meet deadlines.

Leo: The Leo people would not find themselves reacting to things in the best possible manner. They would get angry very quickly and would remain overly sensitive today.

Virgo: The Virgo people would experience a very happy day. Many of their wishes might just get fulfilled and those seeking true love might find the partner they have been looking for.

Libra: The Libra people who have been dating someone for long might soon see the dating turning into a full fledged relationship. The near future is good for their love life if they remain honest and dedicated.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would witness an extremely busy day at workplace. There would be constant meetings and sessions that would leave them exhausted by the end of the day.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians who have been planning to travel for some time can now finally make a plan in that direction. Those who do not get to travel can simply host a fun get together.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would be very spiritual in their outlook throughout the day. Some people might plan to go out to some spiritual or holy places with their family members.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would take out sufficient time today to watch their favourite show or movie on Netflix or other streaming platforms. Some people might go for a long drive.

Pisces: The Pisces people would desperately want to have a relaxing time after a busy day at work. Those in business might think of expanding their business with new plans.