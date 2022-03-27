Horoscope Today, March 27, Sunday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction.Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 26, Saturday: Taurus Will Find Love in Tough Situations, Cancer Will Rush to Meet Deadlines

Aries: Keeping a carefree attitude might bring the Aries people some praise, but it would not help them much in their personal life. They need to learn to be careful. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 25, Friday: Leo Should Introspect, Libra Should Take All Precautions For Their Wellbeing

Taurus: The Taurus people would be arrogant while reacting to things that are not in their favour. They would end up making a few close people angry. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 24, Thursday: Gemini May Plan to Expand Their Professional Work Area, Libra Can Expect Good Profit

Gemini: The Gemini people feel like making the most of this Sunday. Arranging wardrobes and cleaning home is what they would prefer doing today.

Cancer: The Cancer people need to increase their speed in doing any task. Being too slow might cause big loss to those in business.

Leo: The Leo people would not feel like making any physical efforts today despite requests by others. This is because their mental tiredness is affecting their body.

Virgo: The Virgo people would feel a strong craving for eating something sweet in the evening hours. They might be upset if they don’t get what they want.

Libra: The Libra people need to keep walking on their own path even if they are not getting the desired outcomes. Leaving things midway is not what they should do.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should not eat anything that might cause some health related trouble. Some of these people might think of fasting today.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians are feeling upset since morning because others are not being sensible. They need to cope with situation and keep themselves happy from within.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people need to understand that others are not willing to make positive changes in their behaviour. They would have to be clear and firm about what they want.

Aquarius: Some of the Aquarius people would feel that they have been left behind by those whom they helped. This is how the world is and they should not be disheartened.

Pisces: The Pisces people must evaluate all pros and cons before taking a business related decision. Those in academics or research are expected to do well.