Horoscope Today, March 28, Monday: All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign.

Aries: The Aries people would make all the right moves on the social front. They would make sure that they do not misjudge or misunderstand their near and dear ones.

Taurus: The Taurus people would complete the paperwork of a long pending property related issue. Their bank balance would remain healthy in the near future.

Gemini: The Gemini people who face any competitive situation would come out with flying colours. They would get the results of efforts made in the past.

Cancer: The Cancer people would discover that they are in a good phase to forge their own path. They would succeed in resolving an issue disturbing their family.

Leo: The Leo people would find it to be a good day to pursue a new hobby or interest. They would face appreciation for work done by them on social front.

Virgo: The Virgo people would remain on a safe wicket related to the financial front. They should spend time in activities like yoga and meditation.

Libra: The Libra people would come across a good job opportunity but need to be fast to take it up. They might not behave as per the expectations of their family members.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would feel that they are being taken for granted by some people. They would not face any health related issues.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should understand any issue in detail before chipping in with their suggestions. They need to be more assertive in dealing with issues in office.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would take initiative to mend their ties with a friend who is not on talking terms. They would find a chance to get close to someone they admire.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would a lot of time doing up their house. They should not hesitate in taking outside help whenever necessary.

Pisces: The Pisces people would avail a good opportunity at workplace to prove their mettle. Those in academics would find things working in their favour.