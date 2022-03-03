Horoscope Today, March 3, Thursday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 2, Wednesday: Gemini Should Avoid Investing in Any Property, Sagittarius May Get Promotion

Aries: The Aries people would be frustrated by a close friend or a family member. They feel they are being misunderstood by all.

Taurus: The Taurus people have an excellent opportunity to go for an outing with family. Their willpower would keep them moving ahead.

Gemini: The Gemini people who undertake any journey would face no trouble. They should try home remedy for any ailment.

Cancer: It is a good time for the Cancer people to spread their wings and strive towards success. The luck would be on their side.

Leo: The Leo people would a part of their office hour in their career planning. They do not want to remain stuck in their present condition.

Virgo: The Virgo people would confide in an elder family member with some very sensitive issues. They should be careful in their approach.

Libra: The Libra people would be appreciated for their performance on the academic front. They should start doing regular exercise or yoga.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would not find any time for romance today. They would be completely occupied with clients and superiors at work.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians who are in business would be able to establish themselves in a firm manner. They are thinking about the future.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would succeed in rekindling their love life. They would think of a safe plan for a family outing.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people who are facing health-related issues can expect a fast recovery. They may soon go on an overseas journey.

Pisces: The Pisces people would find that the value of their property has escalated. They might add to their wealth through other means.